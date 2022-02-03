Rick Caruso, weighing a run for L.A. mayor, says he had a mild case of COVID-19

Real property developer Rick Caruso, who’s contemplating a run for mayor of Los Angeles, was contaminated with COVID-19 final month, his spokesman mentioned.

Caruso, 63, contracted “what was fortunately a mild case” of the sickness in mid-January, regardless of having acquired a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster, in keeping with an announcement this week from the spokesman, who declined to be named.

“Rick is grateful to have fully recovered, and throughout he has not missed a beat on his daily political and business Zoom calls,” the assertion mentioned.

The billionaire developer of the Grove and Americana at Brand buying facilities faces a Feb. 12 deadline for getting into the mayor’s race.

The Times requested about Caruso’s well being after studying that he just lately canceled a gathering, citing COVID-19. He declined to be interviewed about his sickness or to answer a number of emailed questions, together with the date he examined optimistic, what remedy he acquired and the way many individuals he needed to notify about potential publicity to him.

“I don’t think we have anything to add here, except on the advice side, which is he believes everyone should be vaxxed and boosted,” the spokesman mentioned.