Australia
Rider of unlicensed dirt bike rushed to hospital after crash
A rider of an unlicensed grime bike has been rushed to hospital after crashing with a automotive in South Lake on Friday evening.
Police confirmed the male bike rider was taken to Royal Perth Hospital underneath precedence.
The crash occurred about 6.15pm on the intersection of South Lake Road and Elderberry drive.
Police are investigating whether or not the motorcycle rider’s driving previous to the incident was a contributing issue.