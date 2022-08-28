Rideshare driver shot at by tailgating stranger in SEQ

Police are investigating a terrifying highway rage incident through which a Gold Coast rideshare driver claims he was shot at by a tailgating stranger.

The 29-year-old driver instructed investigators he was adopted by an unknown man in silver gray sedan from a roundabout on Gilston Road, Nerang, at about 1.30am.

Queensland police are trying to find a tailgating stranger who shot at a rides-share driver.

When the driving force left the roundabout, the stranger pulled up alongside him and commenced shouting abuse earlier than reaching down for an unknown object.

“The rideshare driver drove away to escape the man at which time he heard a loud bang,” police stated.