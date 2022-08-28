Rideshare driver shot at by tailgating stranger in SEQ
Police are investigating a terrifying highway rage incident through which a Gold Coast rideshare driver claims he was shot at by a tailgating stranger.
The 29-year-old driver instructed investigators he was adopted by an unknown man in silver gray sedan from a roundabout on Gilston Road, Nerang, at about 1.30am.
When the driving force left the roundabout, the stranger pulled up alongside him and commenced shouting abuse earlier than reaching down for an unknown object.
“The rideshare driver drove away to escape the man at which time he heard a loud bang,” police stated.
The shaken sufferer then turned on to Weedons Road, finally stopping outdoors a college when he believed it was secure.
This was when he inspected the automobile and seen broken that gave the impression to be a bullet gap.
Police stated the driving force of the silver gray sedan was described as Caucasian, proportionate in construct and presumably clean-shaven. He was sporting a black hat and yelled in an Australian accent.
A feminine passenger within the stranger’s car was described as Caucasian, having lengthy black hair and sporting a black costume.
Police are asking anybody with data or imaginative and prescient to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or lodge a report with Policelink.