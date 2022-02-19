Ridiculous twist in ‘power-mad’ landlord saga

The Aussie comic who requested a reference from a landlord has revealed his viral video has solely triggered him extra complications.

After getting accepted for a Sydney condo in early 2022, Tom Cashman determined to ask the property’s actual property agent for a landlord reference from a earlier tenant.

Cashman surprisingly gained support from the pinnacle of the nation’s actual property physique after his preliminary video.

“I wanted to know if the landlord was good to their tenants,” Mr Cashman stated, sharing the story on TikTok.

Cashman stated he was solely asking for references when he had time up his sleeve to maneuver.

Now, with the clock ticking on his outdated lease, he admitted he provided $100 further to safe his new two-bedroom rental with one other agent.

The agent queried if he was the identical one who went viral for his denied software a fortnight in the past, showing to brush off the ordeal as a joke.

“It was a looking good and I was texting the real estate agent,” he stated.

“He asked me ‘are you going to ask me for a landlord reference?’

“I played along, saying if they had one lying around I wouldn’t mind having a peek. That has not worked well for me in the past.”

The landlord requested if he was professional about securing the property earlier than informing him the wheels had been in movement.

“I thought this was good news,” Cashman continued.

“Then, the next morning, we get an email congratulating us for having the tenancy approved.

“But a few hours later we get another email saying ‘unsuccessful’ … I asked for a reason why, where they said the landlord informed the real estate ‘we would like to continue our search’.”

The actual property agent stated they’d “done their best to convince them, but the decision is final”.

“F***ing hell. I must be getting trolled, were they trying to get to me, in solidarity with other landlords. This is how power-mad these people are,” Cashman stated.

In the preliminary video, Mr Cashman questioned the actual fact the owner didn’t have any earlier tenants’ emails to get in contact with.

The agent stated she didn’t perceive the query and requested for clarification earlier than saying the proprietor wouldn’t present a reference as they weren’t in touch with the earlier tenant.

The agent responded: “The owner does not wish to connect the previous tenants and that is not a requirement. All the best with your property search.”

Mr Cashman instantly acquired a separate e mail informing him his software to lease the condo had been withdrawn.

Real Estate Institute of Australia president Hayden Groves informed information.com.au whereas a request for a proper reference from a earlier tenant was uncommon, he thought Mr Cashman’s request was “perfectly reasonable”.

“In the main I’d imagine most landlords would be happy to accommodate,” he stated.

“In this market it is a bit trickier because the nature of the market is pretty competitive but it shouldn’t deter other tenants and would-be-tenants in my view to ask these sorts of questions of the property manager to make sure they have a comfortable living experience in their homes.

“Typically the questions tenants want to know is ‘do they undertake maintenance very quickly, are they on to things when things go wrong, do they plan to sell the property in the near term, which would potentially compromise my lease term?’ Those sorts of questions are very reasonable to ask.”