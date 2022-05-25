Rifles, hundreds of ammo seized from man stalking co-workers: Police

Police lately seized a number of firearms, together with two assault style rifles, in addition to tons of of rounds of ammo from a person who was accused of stalking his co-workers.

According to a press launch from the San Jose Police Department in California, the suspect was recognized as 43-year-old Bryan Velasquez. Police arrested Velasquez final week.

The arrest of Velasquez comes a number of weeks after police have been first notified of his “stalking behavior” towards a few of his co-workers.

“In April of 2022, the San José Police Department received a report from a local construction company regarding a former employee that had been engaging in stalking behavior towards multiple co-workers,” the San Jose Police Department mentioned within the press launch.

According to police, Velasquez was terminated from his place with the development firm in January this 12 months.

After police acquired the report from the native constriction firm, an investigation was launched into Velasquez’s conduct on-line and on social media.

“Suspect Velasquez engaged in escalating behavior of cyber stalking, including posting pictures of himself pointing firearms on social media,” the San Jose Police Department mentioned within the press launch.

Additionally, the San Jose Police Department mentioned that Velasquez allegedly despatched emails to a number of completely different co-workers “with threats littered with profanity.” Velasquez additionally would allegedly focus on the co-workers addresses in addition to their each day patters in his threats made in direction of them.

Amid the investigation into Velasquez’s on-line conduct, the San Jose Police Department found that he owned a number of firearm registrations.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, Detectives worked closely with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office to walk through an arrest warrant for Velasquez, charging him with felony stalking, and obtained a gun violence restraining order (GVRO) to seize all his firearms,” the press launch mentioned.

After police obtained the gun violence restraining order, Velasquez was arrested on May 19 “without incident.”

Following the arrest, police seized “two AR pattern assault rifles, high capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, tactical body armor, and materials to manufacture and assemble privately made firearms or ghost guns,” from Velasquez’s residence.

The San Jose Police Department launched a photograph of all of the firearms that have been seized following Velasquez’s arrest on Twitter.

“Some of the firearms that were seized from the suspect using a gun violence restraining order,” police said in the tweet.

According to KABC-TV in Los Angeles, the San Jose Police Department mentioned that Velasquez’s arrest probably “prevented a mass casualty incident.”

