‘Right thing’: Support for concussion stance

Sydney Roosters halfback Luke Keary has declared the NRL is doing the “right thing” with its revised concussion protocols regardless of dropping two gamers to rulings in a gap spherical loss to Newcastle.

In 2022 an unbiased physician within the NRL’s video bunker can rule a participant out of the sport if he shows signs resembling unstableness or disorientation on video replays.

Last Sunday the Roosters misplaced each Victor Radley and centre Billy Smith after the intervention of the physician within the bunker in a 20-6 loss to the Knights.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson declared post-match that his gamers weren’t concussed.

“It’s a good idea (with the bunker intervening), but Victor has no concussion, Billy’s got no concussion – he didn’t even remember (which) incident (it was) until the doctor showed him,” Robinson mentioned.

Keary, who has had vital battles with concussion points himself after repeated head knocks, conceded the brand new system was a “work in progress” however backed the shift to unbiased evaluation.

“It‘s going to be a bit of a work in progress, but it’s the right thing to do,” he mentioned.

“Bringing an independent doctor in who has no affiliation, no pressure from coaches or outside influences … they can look at each case individually.

“It‘s not going to be perfect, but what they are doing is definitely the right thing. You need someone who’s not affiliated with the clubs making the decision.”

Despite the affect on groups with gamers doubtlessly being wrongly dominated out, Keary mentioned being overly cautious was a greater solution to defend their well being and their futures.

“It‘s a very difficult, murky thing to control because it’s not a broken arm where you can see it,” he mentioned.

“People behave differently when they are concussed. Some can look really bad and you’re not concussed and some can look innocuous and it can be a bad concussion.

“No player is going to bring himself off and when you have a concussion you’re not thinking because you just want to play.”