Rights group slams Lebanon for ‘flawed’ murder probes

Human Rights Watch accused Lebanon on Thursday of “flawed” assassination probes and urged donors to overview hundreds of thousands of {dollars} in support to safety forces in a rustic the place crimes usually go unpunished.

“The unsolved murders and shoddy homicide investigations are a reminder of the dangerous weakness of Lebanon’s rule of law in the face of unaccountable elites and armed groups,” Aya Majzoub of Human Rights Watch stated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanon is gripped by political and financial dysfunction to the purpose that even investigations into the 2020 Beirut port blast which killed greater than 200 individuals and ravaged whole neighborhoods have but to determine a single wrongdoer.

The US-based watchdog reviewed preliminary investigations into the murders of 4 individuals since 2020, together with Lokman Slim, an mental and outspoken critic of the Iran-backed Shia Hezbollah motion.

Slim was kidnapped in southern Lebanon precisely a 12 months in the past and his physique discovered the following day. His household stated Hezbollah had threatened Slim a number of instances, most notably in December 2019.

The three different victims are a retired colonel from the customs administration, an beginner army photographer and a financial institution worker.

Lebanese authorities haven’t recognized suspects in any of the killings and did not observe clear investigative leads, “even though the murders were committed either in proximity to residential and densely inhabited areas, in broad daylight,” Human Rights Watch stated.

In one case, the homicide was even caught on digital camera.

Lawyers and kinfolk of the victims cited by the watchdog stated the police solely requested them “superficial” questions restricted to “far-fetched potential personal motivations for the murders.” They ignored leads doubtlessly linking the victims’ politically-sensitive work to their assassination.

The group urged authorities to open investigations into allegations of misconduct and gross negligence from officers coping with the homicide probes.

Donor international locations, which have funneled hundreds of thousands of {dollars} in help to Lebanon’s safety equipment, ought to overview their contributions “to ensure that they are not funding units engaged in the cover-up of sensitive murders,” Majzoub stated.

In a latest interview with AFP Slim’s widow, Monika Borgmann, expressed doubts that the native investigation into his homicide would ever yield outcomes. That, she stated, can be like “giving the green light to the killers, whoever they are, to continue.”

There have been not less than 220 assassinations and homicide makes an attempt since Lebanon’s independence in 1943 till Slim’s killing final 12 months, in keeping with Beirut-based consultancy agency Information International.

Investigations into these murders have not often yielded outcomes as a consequence of political interference or lack of proof.

Read extra:

Analysis: Lebanon’s savers to bear burden under new rescue plan

Republican lawmakers urge Biden to respond to assassination of Lebanese activist Slim

Nasrallah plays innocent, denies Hezbollah’s role in Lokman Slim’s assassination