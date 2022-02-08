Rights groups plead for Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis to free journalists

Media rights teams on Monday urged Yemen’s Houthi militants to free 4 journalists sentenced to loss of life for “espionage” within the war-torn nation.

The 4, Abdul Khaleq Amran, Tawfiq al-Mansouri, Harith Hamid, and Akram al-Walidi had been arrested in June 2015 in Yemen’s Houthi-held capital Sanaa.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Iran-backed Houthis seized Sanaa from the internationally acknowledged authorities in 2014, sparking a civil warfare that has devastated the already impoverished nation.

In April 2020, a Houthi courtroom sentenced the 4 journalists to loss of life on costs of “treason and spying for foreign states,” a verdict condemned on the time by Yemen’s authorities.

“Their arrest was motivated by their reporting on human rights violations committed by Houthi forces,” the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Yemeni Journalists’ Syndicate (YJS) stated in a joint assertion.

The two organizations stated they had been “launching an emergency call… to put pressure on the Houthi authorities to release our colleagues and save their lives.”

The Brussels-based IFJ, which represents journalists and unions from greater than 140 nations, stated the 4 had suffered “physical and psychological torture” in addition to the “denial of the right to be visited and the right to have access to medical care.”

At the time of their trial, Amnesty International criticized their sentencing on “trumped-up charges,” whereas Reporters Without Borders (RSF) referred to as the decision “totally unacceptable.”

Hundreds of 1000’s have been killed and tens of millions displaced in Yemen’s battle, which the United Nations has labelled the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

Read extra: Arab Coalition destroys missile launcher in Yemen: Statement