Rightsizing into a low-maintenance villa

Situated within the Meath Mews Kingsley retirement village, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom villa presents a horny structure with beneficiant storage choices.

Offering low-maintenance dwelling and a pleasant and supportive neighborhood, Seniors Own Real Estate Village Sales Agent Caryl Sutrisno stated this abode offered a laid-back way of life with loads of facilities.

Camera Icon The villa boasts an easy-care backyard, a double storage and a entrance porch. Credit: Seniors Own Real Estate.

“Residents can wander up to the clubhouse to join in a range of activities, including a ukulele group, tai chi, crafts, scrapbooking and a weekly happy hour,” she stated.

“For the more active people, there are pilates classes, social bowls and an all-weather swimming pool, as well as the nearby Lake Goollelal, which has walking and cycling tracks.”

The residence has a wow issue from the outset, with an easy-care backyard, a double storage and a entrance porch.

Stepping inside, you enter into the open-plan dwelling zone of the house, which is properly sized and gives an abundance of pure gentle.

“The house has 122sqm of living space, so there is plenty of room for a couple to have their own space when needed,” Ms Sutrisno stated.

Camera Icon The third bed room was initially designed as a research, nonetheless it is also used as a spare bed room if required. Credit: Seniors Own Real Estate.

For those that get pleasure from cooking, the villa’s kitchen comes with overhead and under-bench storage, beneficiant quantities of bench house, one-and-a-half sinks and a nook cabinet with a carousel.

“There is also tiled flooring, an electric wall oven, gas hotplate and rangehood, a good-sized pantry, a microwave and fridge recesses, plus an outlet to connect a dishwasher should the resident wish to install one,” Ms Sutrisno stated.

Designed to go well with retirees with altering existence, Ms Sutrisno stated the third bed room had initially been designed as a research, nonetheless it is also used as a spare bed room if required.

The master bedroom has been designed with wheelchair-width passageways and doorways.

“There are no hobs in the shower, as well as no steps and easy access to the ensuite from the main bedroom,” Ms Sutrisno stated.

“The built-in robes have adjustable handrails, there is a TV point in the main bedroom and a very popular design feature is the sliding glass doors, which allow access to the alfresco.”

Camera Icon The alfresco has room for an out of doors desk and is adjoining to a small backyard. Credit: Seniors Own Real Estate.

Perfect for entertaining, the alfresco has room for an out of doors desk and is adjoining to a small backyard for individuals who have a inexperienced thumb.

Bonus options embrace photo voltaic panels, which Ms Sutrisno stated helped cowl the price of operating the house, with a storeroom and a big storage providing you with further workspace and storage.

Seniors Own Real Estate Managing Director Mike Graebner stated villa 19 was supreme for individuals trying to rightsize into the village way of life.

“Villa 19 was sold brand new and even now, after 16 years, it presents very well and is a testament to the original design and the added features which were provided during construction,” he stated.

“The home has been freshly painted throughout, has brand new carpets and presents beautifully.”

This house is beneath provide. Contact the agent for future availability.

19/32 Hocking Road, Kingsley

Beds: 3

Baths: 2

Price: $545,000

Agent: Seniors Own Real Estate

Contact: Caryl Sutrisno, 0419 185 264