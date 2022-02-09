Rihanna flaunts baby bump in daring braless look

Rihanna has stepped out in what is going to absolutely be one in every of many showstopping being pregnant seems — baring her bump and chest in an all-black ensemble.

As anticipated, Rihanna has not disenchanted along with her being pregnant wardrobe up to now.

The Fenty Beauty founder and R & B star flaunted her child bump in a hanging all-black look this week, going braless in a cleavage and midriff baring hooded prime with zigzag lace detailing throughout the chest and choker neckline.

She paired the weird quantity with a puffer jacket, low-rise footed leggings and pointed stilettos.

The 33-year-old glamazon completed the look with assertion black shades, a daring plum lip and a set of trailing gold necklaces, photographed strutting by way of a carpark along with her palms in her pockets.

It was Ri-Ri’s first public outing since lighting the web on fireplace with the announcement she’s expecting her first child with long-term boyfriend, 33-year-old rapper A$AP Rocky.

In true Rihanna model — the announcement itself featured one other of her iconic seems.

The Barbados-born singer revealed her child bump in a sequence of photos taken as she strolled round New York along with her accomplice – sporting an $8,000 pink Chanel coat, The Sun reported.

Despite the freezing climate, Rihanna ditched a prime beneath the coat and as a substitute wore a string of pearls and a jewelled cross necklace.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have recognized one another for nearly a decade, however their relationship turned romantic in 2020.

Fans speculated the Umbrella hit maker was pregnant in November final 12 months after she reportedly requested workers to not smoke round her when she attended Barbados’ first-ever presidential inauguration.