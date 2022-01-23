Rihanna Keeps Controversial Photo Of Dr. King Wearing Grills Amid Backlash

Rihanna retains her controversial photograph on Twitter of Dr. Martin Luther King sporting grills regardless of mounting backlash.

Days after Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday, indignant followers referred to as out Rihanna for a photograph of the civil rights chief, which they are saying is disrespectful to his legacy.

Fans on Twitter have referred to as out Rihanna for the show photograph on her Twitter account, which reveals MLK sporting gold grills whereas smiling. While some have referred to as out Rihanna for disrespecting the late MLK, some felt that the look with grills is iconic to black tradition.

On January 16, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was celebrated within the United States and worldwide as they remembered the chief’s life and struggles for equality within the civil rights motion.

Many have honored the late chief with photographs, posts, and clips of his speeches, however one specific factor drew the ire of MLK followers. Fans reacted to Rihanna’s tribute to Dr. King, the place she modified the banner on her Twitter web page to a photoshopped photograph of Dr. King smiling with gold grills in his mouth and diamond earrings on his ears.

“MLK didn’t wear gold teeth and earrings… it’s disrespectful to Foundational Black Americans,” one particular person replied to certainly one of her current posts promoting Valentine’s Day lingerie.

Rihanna

Another posted and tagged her, “Hey @rihanna could you change your banner doesn’t show MLK in good taste,” whereas one other mentioned “@rihanna This is disrespectful. Take it down. As a non African American you have no idea what this man meant to us. He gave his life for ours. #mlk #MartinLutherKingJr.”

It seems that it’s solely now the banner is being seen as Rihanna has had that photograph there for greater than a month now.

“Very DisAppointed in Rihanna, HowEver mocking Our ICONS MLK Especially(freedom fighter) is UNACCEPTABLE & Leads me to Believe Shes in The Bed w/ Lucy The Goat..Shes Potrayin Like Shes FOR BLACK Possible Undercover Lesbian Who HATES BLACK MEN,” one particular person mentioned, implying that Rihanna was anti-black.

Meanwhile, the Barbadian-born singer obtained help from followers who felt the submit was not that severe.

“They mad at Rihanna for using a photo of mlk with edits golds… baby he from the south. Best believe if he lived long enough, somebody’s favorite rapper would’ve gifted him some “for the culture,” one mentioned.

“Wait, ppl are legitimately mad at that Rihanna/MLK photoshop of him with a grill? like, that’s what we’re mad at? an image of Dr King (a Black man) photoshop’d rocking a grill (something that’s culturally relevant and ultimately ultra Black to the region he’s from)??” one other mentioned.

“Ni**as throw durags on MLK and put it on t-shirts all the time but Rihanna can’t put MLK with grills in her header, them pro-black ni**as be not only picking and choosing issues lol,” one other particular person on Twitter mentioned.

Rihanna has not responded to the feedback.