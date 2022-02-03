The Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation, on behalf of the Mirarr conventional homeowners, welcomed the “greater certainty” of the true value of Ranger’s clean-up.

Uranium was mined at Ranger, 260 kilometres east of Darwin, for nearly 40 years. During that point the mine produced greater than 132,000 tonnes of uranium oxide.

Despite having a whole ban on home nuclear power, Australia is house to the world’s largest share of uranium assets and is a outstanding provider within the international uranium market.

Australia’s uranium exports have dropped because the closure of ERA’s Ranger mine. However, approval of Vimy Resources’ Mulga Rock mission in WA “may support future output,” with the mine anticipated to begin in 2025, in keeping with the federal Industry Department.

