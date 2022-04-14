Rio Tinto quits mining lobby group amid climate rift

Rio Tinto, one of many largest Australian mining firms, has minimize ties with Queensland’s key assets foyer group after expressing issues about its advocacy for insurance policies surrounding the way forward for coal.

The mining large’s choice to give up the Queensland Resources Council (QRC), chaired by former federal Liberal minister Ian Macfarlane, follows strikes by BHP and Origin Energy to droop their memberships due to the group’s controversial promoting marketing campaign urging Queenslanders to “vote Greens last” at a 2020 state election.

Rio Tinto is the newest main Australian assets firm to sever ties with the Queensland Resources Council. Credit:Louie Douvis

Rio Tinto, whose Queensland operations embrace bauxite – the uncooked materials processed into alumina – and the Gladstone alumina refinery, mentioned it could not renew its QRC membership when it expired on June 30.

“After careful consideration, Rio Tinto will not renew its membership with the Queensland Resources Council for the 2022-2023 financial year,” Kellie Parker, Rio Tinto’s Australia chief government, mentioned in a press release.