Rioli cleared: Eagle beats rough conduct charge

“The way in which he did so was not unreasonable. We should note we do find the contact was high but nonetheless the charge is not made out because he did not engage in rough conduct.”

Earlier, Adelaide captain Rory Sloane revealed how shut he got here to shedding sight in a single eye, in a listening to which clears him to face Collingwood on Saturday.

The Crows drew on Sloane’s in depth historical past of significant facial accidents and a powerful character reference from his former teammate James Podsiadly to have a cost of constructing intentional contact to Blake Acres’s eye area downgraded to careless.

Sloane, who suffered a indifferent retina final 12 months, stated he was “genuinely shocked” when he discovered he had been cited by the match evaluation panel due to his medical historical past. He missed 4 video games final 12 months with a indifferent retina which required surgical procedure to restore.

“I’m very aware of what even just a little scratch in the eye can do, even just a poke. There’s no way I’d go after anyone’s eye because I’m very aware of the damage it can cause,” Sloane advised the tribunal.