Rioli hit with ban for high bump on gun Sun

Willie Rioli’s electrical return from a two-year suspension has been halted by suspension with the ahead provided a one match ban for his collision with Gold Coast midfielder Matt Rowell.

Rioli was cited by the Match Review Officer after he collected Rowell in a marking contest through the third quarter of West Coast’s 27 level loss to Gold Coast.

A free kick wasn’t awarded on the time and Rowell was capable of play out the match.

Based on the accessible proof, the incident was assessed as careless conduct, medium impression and excessive contact.

Rioli can settle for a one-match sanction with an early plea.

West Coast even have the choice of difficult the suspension.

Rioli was taking part in his first match for the reason that 2019 elimination closing.

He kicked one objective and arrange two extra, together with Hugh Dixon’s first objective for the Eagles which adopted the collision with Rowell.

West Coast coach Adam Simpson stated a suspension wasn’t warranted, highlighting the dearth of free kick being paid.

Simpson praised Rioli’s AFL return after 927 days on the sidelines.

“He’s been through a lot. A few people wrote him off and said he shouldn’t come back,” Simpson stated.

“It’s been two years. Obviously dealing with a return to play has been probably off Broadway a little bit with what’s going on with us at the moment with injuries and with Jack and all those types of things.

“But he would have dealt with a lot in the build up to today. Just to get a game under his belt, he performed well, players love him and his sense of belonging is very strong. He feels like he’s home.”