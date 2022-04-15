Rioter who ‘followed Trump orders’ guilty

A jury has convicted an Ohio man who claimed he was following former president Donald Trump’s orders when he looted gadgets from US Capitol throughout final yr’s riot, handing one other notable win to prosecutors.

A federal jury within the District of Columbia on Thursday discovered Dustin Thompson, 38, responsible on all expenses he confronted, together with obstruction of an official continuing and theft of presidency property.

Thompson had admitted to getting into the Capitol and stealing a bottle of liquor and a coat rack throughout the riots.

But in a novel authorized technique, Thompson argued to the jury that he was appearing at Trump’s behest and that the previous president is in the end answerable for the mob that stormed the Capitol.

“Besides being ordered by the president to go to the Capitol, I don’t know what I was thinking,” Thompson informed the jury, in accordance with CNN.

“I was caught up in the moment.”

US District Judge Reggie Walton, who oversaw the trial, will sentence Thompson at a listening to in July. The decide ordered Thompson detained in jail till then.

The US Justice Department has now gained all three January 6 prosecutions which have gone to a jury trial. One defendant was acquitted in a non-jury trial.

About 800 folks have been charged with crimes referring to the assault.