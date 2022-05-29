RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Singing to Politics, controversies that involved the Punjabi singer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHU MOOSEWALA Sidhu Moosewala

Punjabi singer and Congress chief Sidhu Moosewala aka Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was shot lifeless by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa District in Punjab on Sunday (May 29). The incident occurred only a day after Punjab authorities withdrew the safety of 424 folks, together with the singer. Reportedly Moosewala had 4 police gunmen on his safety, out of which two have been withdrawn.

Singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala was 27. He was travelling in his car when the assailants fired on the singer and his two pals. He was taken to a close-by hospital the place he was declared lifeless. ALSO READ: Who was Sidhu Moosewala? Punjabi singer-turned-politician shot dead in Mansa

Controversies that concerned Sidhu Moosewala

Leaving behind his celebrated tag of a prime Punjabi rap singer with followers throughout the globe, Moosewala, belonging to native Moosa village, was usually caught on the flawed facet of the regulation.

Moosewala broke a number of information, and didn’t thoughts in singing couplets of his songs and posing for numerous selfies with the citizens, largely first-timers, throughout his campaigning. With property of Rs 7.87 crore as per his nomination affidavit, the singer-turned-politician, who cherished to journey on an open jeep, was going through 4 legal instances, together with two for obscene scenes.

Controversies should not new to Moosewala. He created a stir by allegedly misusing the title of 18th-century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago in his monitor ‘Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi’ with panthic our bodies demanding his arrest for hurting Sikh sentiments. He later apologised.

The singer, who’s going through expenses of selling violence and gun tradition in his track “Sanju”, joined the Congress on December 3, 2021.

Moosewala, who created a distinct segment for himself together with his distinctive rapping type, is thought for hit tracks like ‘Legend’, ‘Devil’, ‘Just pay attention’, ‘Jatt da Muqabala’ and ‘Hathyar’, amongst many others. He performs the protagonist within the Punjabi movie ‘Moosa Jatt’. His different movie ‘Yes I Am A Student’ is a narrative that sheds mild on the hardship of worldwide college students however conjures up them to by no means lose hope. Many of his songs featured within the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 charts.

“I am not entering politics for status or to earn praise. I want to become a part of the system to transform it. I am joining the Congress to raise the voice of the people. I am joining the Congress as the party has leaders who have come from common families,” Moosewala, who went to Canada in 2016 as a world pupil, had stated on the day he joined the politics.

(With IANS inputs)