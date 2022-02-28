Rise in gastro outbreaks in Vic childcare

Victorians ought to flip to cleaning soap and water moderately than hand sanitiser to fight a rising variety of gastro outbreaks in childcare centres.

So far this yr, there have been 104 confirmed viral gastroenteritis outbreaks within the state’s early childhood schooling and care sector.

The five-year common for a similar interval is 63 outbreaks.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton mentioned youngsters wanted to be taught and reminded of the significance of handwashing.

“Gastroenteritis can spread quickly,” Professor Sutton mentioned.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, disinfecting hands with alcohol-based hand rubs has become routine, but these are less effective for gastro bugs.

“Handwashing with cleaning soap and water remains to be the most effective private hygiene methodology to minimise the possibility of spreading the virus.”

Another upsurge of viral gastro late last year saw 56 outbreaks in the six weeks to mid-December.

At the start of 2021, 389 cases were detected in childcare settings up to the end of April – four times higher than the average for that time of year.

Gastro symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, headache, and muscle aches.

They can take up to three days to develop and usually last between one or two days. In rare cases, it can develop into a more serious illness.

Infants or children in early childhood services or schools, as well as staff who develop vomiting or diarrhoea, should stay at home for at least 48 hours after their symptoms have stopped.

If symptoms are severe or they persist, people should see a GP for advice and testing.

Anyone recovering from gastroenteritis ought to keep away from visiting hospitals, early childhood providers, and aged care amenities to keep away from spreading the an infection to these most weak.