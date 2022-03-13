Rishabh Pant Breaks Kapil Dev’s Massive Near 40-Year Record In India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test | Cricket News

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored the quickest Test fifty by an Indian batter on Sunday when he accomplished his half-century in 28 deliveries on the second day of the 2nd Test in opposition to Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. With India having bowled Sri Lanka out for 109 early within the day’s play, the hosts prolonged their 143-run first innings lead with some fast scoring of their second innings. It was Rishabh Pant, batting at No. 5, who took cost of the innings and attacked the visiting bowlers to assist consolidate India’s management.

With his brisk fifty, Pant broke Kapil Dev’s nearly 40-year document of the quickest Test fifty by an Indian batter.

Kapil Dev had scored a 30-ball half-century whereas batting in opposition to Pakistan within the Karachi Test in December, 1982. Despite his heroics, Pakistan went on to win the match by an innings and 86 runs.

Earlier on Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer, his first in a house Test, as India ran by Sri Lanka’s decrease order and bowled them out for 109.

Sri Lanka had resumed batting at 86/6 on Day 2 however may add solely 23 runs to their complete.

India began their innings nicely, with Rohit Sharma scoring 46 and Hanuma Vihari chipping with a knock of 35.

Virat Kohli’s poor kind with the bat continued as he was dismissed for 13 runs, similarly to his LBW dismissal within the first innings.

Praveen Jayawickrama grabbed the prized wicket of Kohli because the latter was deceived by the low bounce of a supply.