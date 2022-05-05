Sports
Rishabh Pant doing well as DC skipper, big knock isn’t far away: Suresh Raina | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: Former India batter Suresh Raina feels Rishabh Pant has carried out exceedingly nicely as Delhi Capitals captain and his dealing with of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is an affidavit to that.
Kuldeep, who had misplaced kind and confidence within the final two years, has taken 17 wickets on this version of the IPL, and attributed the crew’s younger skipper for his success.
“Pant for me has been doing great as a captain. He has utilised Kuldeep Yadav very well and now he is winning matches for Delhi. But Pant – the batsman – still has to fire. He is a big player, and with coach Ricky Ponting behind him, he is going to click soon and a big innings is coming soon,” Raina advised ‘Star Sports’.
“Also, I believe Delhi Capitals are not playing like a compact unit. Other players in the team will also have to take up the responsibility and contribute,” he added.
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who has labored as an assistant coach with Delhi Capitals, believes Pant has to determine the strategy he desires to undertake with the bat within the upcoming video games.
“Rishabh Pant will have to decide whether he wants to play full 20 overs or he wants to play the role of a pinch hitter. Captain Pant will have to take a call on what’s in the interest of the team.
“Pant has the potential to win matches alone however his efficiency as a batsman hasn’t been up to speed this yr. So, I really feel there’s the stress of being profitable as a captain and as a batsman too.”
