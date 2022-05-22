Rishabh Pant Reveals Why He Decided To Not Take DRS Against Tim David In DC vs MI IPL 2022 Match | Cricket News

It was a heartbreaking loss on the finish for Delhi Capitals as that they had themselves accountable for not making it to the playoffs of IPL 2022. It all began when their high order failed to offer a stable begin in opposition to Mumbai Indians on Saturday, which led to a under par complete of 159 runs. But their bowlers introduced them again into the match. The match witnessed a vital second within the fifteenth over of Mumbai’s innings as Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant determined to not overview the on-field umpire’s determination.

Mumbai Indians’ big-hitter Tim David appeared to have edged the very first supply he confronted off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. But the on-field umpire failed to offer it out. With two overview already up their sleeves, everybody anticipated Pant to take the DRS as he was the one who had appealed vociferously from behind the stumps.

But after a quick chat with the bowler and his teammates, Pant determined in opposition to it. The replays confirmed a spike on UltraEdge and Pant knew he had made a giant mistake.

David scored 34 essential runs in virtually no time and arrange Mumbai’s 5-wicket win that dumped Delhi out of the match.

After the top of the match, a dejected Pant revealed why he didn’t go for the overview.

“I thought there was something but everyone standing in the circle was not convinced enough so I was asking them ‘should we go up’ and at the end I didn’t take the review,” Pant stated.

Delhi Capitals have by no means received the IPL title however the workforce had made it to the playoffs of the previous three seasons. But that will not be the case this time round.