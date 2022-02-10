Rishabh Pant’s photo of ‘chilling’ on boundary ropes during 2nd ODI goes viral

Team India’s new captain Rohit Sharma experimented with the batting line-up throughout the second ODI towards West Indies as he despatched out Rishabh Pant to open the innings however one thing aside from his batting caught the attention of the viewers.

While the experiment didn’t fairly work out and the explosive wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed on 18 runs off 34 balls, his photograph whereas “chilling” on the boundary ropes with Deepak Chahar and the assist employees after his dismissal went viral and resulted in a plethora of memes.

Here are a few of the greatest memes of the match.

The viral image of the 24-year-old batter additionally introduced again recollections of one other viral photograph when Yuzvendra Chahal was caught by the cameras enjoyable within the boundary area throughout the 2019 World Cup fixture towards Sri Lanka.

The gamble involving Rishabh Pant didn’t show too pricey for India as they defeated West Indies by 44 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead within the three-match sequence. The ultimate encounter, now a lifeless rubber, can be performed on February 11 on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.