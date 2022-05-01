Rising Swede Stark wins Women’s NSW Open

Maja Stark has cemented her standing as a brand new star in world golf, claiming a 3rd Ladies European Tour title in 9 begins as an expert with a five-shot victory within the Women’s NSW Open.

The 22-year-old LET season cash chief closed with a four-under-par 68 at Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club to win at 15-under 273 from fellow Swede Johanna Gustavsson (71).

The title adopted Stark’s second putting in final week’s Australian Women’s Classic and victories in Sweden and Spain late final 12 months.

Argentina’s Magdalena Simmarcher had a closing 71 to be third at 10 underneath, whereas Australian rookie professional Cassie Porter (73) tied fourth with Scotland’s Michele Thomson (72) one shot additional behind.

Fifteen-year-old Gold Coast novice Sarah Hammett accomplished a surprising fortnight by taking pictures a closing 67 to be tied eighth at six underneath, backing up her top-10 LET end on the Australian Women’s Classic at Bonville.

Stark’s win was not as comfy as the ultimate scores made it look, with Gustavsson closing inside one shot when her rival dropped a shot on the twelfth.

However, Gustvasson was unable to transform birdie probabilities on the twelfth and thirteenth, then dropped pictures on the 14th, fifteenth and sixteenth to fall away.

Stark sealed the take care of a birdie on the final to affix the listing of champions which incorporates England’s Laura Davies (2008), Su Oh (2009 and 2010), New Zealander Lydia Ko (2012) and fellow Swede Caroline Hedwell (2011 and 2013).