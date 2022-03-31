Risking the dangers of war, some Ukrainian refugees head home

PRZEMYSL, Poland — This Polish metropolis on the Ukrainian border has been witnessing a stunning phenomenon — 1000’s of Ukrainian refugees heading again to their homeland, at the same time as Russia continues to wage battle there.

According to the most recent figures from the Polish border police, round 13,000 folks returned on Tuesday and 12,000 crossed again on Monday. Over 370,000 are estimated to have returned since Russia’s invasion started on February 24.

The causes for the returns are diversified. Some refugees have run out of cash, or couldn’t discover or afford lodging outdoors refugee camps. In Poland particularly, which has hosted round 2.3 million Ukrainians, delays in receiving subsistence funds from the federal government led some to determine to move dwelling.

At the Przemyśl practice station, lengthy strains type in entrance of trains headed for the cities of Lviv, Kyiv and Odesa, which returned to Ukraine empty originally of the invasion.

“It’s always better at home,” mentioned Lilia Shuba, 42, a instructor from Vynohradiv in western Ukraine, ready in line for the practice to Lviv. “We left a week ago, and now we are going back. My husband volunteered for the army and there’s nobody in our house.”

She and her 3-year-old son Oleksandr spent 13 hours on the Hungarian border on their approach out of Ukraine.

“I left to gather my strength and now we will go back to wait out the end of the war in Ukraine,” she mentioned.

For weeks, Przemyśl has been Europe’s largest hub for Ukrainians fleeing their homeland and 1000’s of latest refugees nonetheless arrive day-after-day.

Almost each store window bears a Ukrainian flag, and banners and billboards welcoming Ukrainians are seen everywhere in the medieval Polish metropolis, which was a well-liked vacationer vacation spot earlier than the pandemic.

At the Przemyśl station, these fleeing and people returning now cross paths for a number of hours day-after-day and alternate experiences.

“We are aware of reported returns to Ukraine and we respect people’s choice,” mentioned Victoria Andrievska, a spokesperson for UNHCR, the U.N. refugee company.

“They are in a better position to assess their personal situation. However, UNHCR is not assisting people to return at the moment,” she mentioned.

International volunteers from Western European nations such because the U.Okay. and Spain could be seen everywhere in the practice station, serving to individuals who arrive get a scorching meal, journey tickets, clothes, toys for his or her youngsters and even vaccines for his or her pets. The volunteers additionally report refugees heading again in important numbers.

“We have seen several thousand going back through Przemyśl every day. As the biggest crossing point in Europe, we likely see most of the people going back,” mentioned Ada Wordsworth, 23, who interrupted her grasp’s diploma in Slavonic research on the University of Oxford to assist with the disaster and has been aiding with Russian translation for 3 weeks.

“I was completely surprised when I saw it, it was shocking. The first family I met that was going back wanted to go to Kharkiv,” she recalled, referring to the Ukrainian metropolis that has been closely bombarded by Russian forces.

In the start, just one or two folks would return, normally to retrieve pets or relations after first leaving the nation on their very own.

“Western media want to see Ukraine as this gray, dark, depressing post-Soviet space that nobody would want to go back to, but actually everyone I have spoken to has said they want to return as soon as they possibly can,” Wordsworth mentioned.

“Generally it is people who have not been able to find work, haven’t been able to find a place to live. Others have been scammed and lost a lot of money in Poland,” she mentioned.

She and different volunteers say the EU wants to acknowledge that almost all Ukrainian refugees need to keep in Poland or Moldova, the place the language and environment are extra much like their very own, and that funds ought to be redirected there from the remainder of the bloc.

“The current trend of returns messes with the perception in the West that their countries are the be-all-end-all and that everyone just wants to end up there,” she mentioned.

For Dariusz Stola, a historian on the Polish Academy of Sciences who has printed a number of books on migration, the returns match with historic patterns.

“Even during peacetime migrations, a number of people decide to return even when they intended to stay, because the migration experience is not what they expected it to be,” he mentioned.

“The emotional needs of some people may be stronger than the fear of war. They might interpret news from Ukraine in a way that strengthens their resolve to come back,” mentioned Stola. “The emotional cost of separation under dramatic conditions may appear greater than the fear of possibly being affected by Russian shelling.”

Those who left initially “could decide that it’s better for them to stay with family and friends and people you love rather than being away and waking up every day worried about what happened to their husbands, parents and others they left behind in Ukraine,” he mentioned.