Risky period ahead for home buyers, banks

Australia is in for a interval of banking sector turbulence as households cope with rising inflation and mortgage funds, the business regulator says.

“The next few years will be far from plain sailing,” Australian Prudential Regulation Authority chair Wayne Byres informed a convention on Tuesday.

APRA has highlighted the rising threat from closely indebted debtors within the housing market, as inflation and rates of interest speed up extra shortly than anticipated.

“Housing loans have been, as they say, as safe as houses. That may not be the pattern in the future,” Mr Byres informed the Australian Financial Review Banking Summit in Sydney.

As Australia enters a really totally different financial surroundings, larger inflation and costlier mortgages could have a major affect on many debtors with pockets of stress more likely to emerge, notably if housing costs fall “as expected”.

Some might face a sizeable “repayment shock, possibly compounded by negative equity” after they attempt to refinance within the subsequent 12 months or two, Mr Byres added.

APRA has opted to sort out any sector issues on a bank-by-bank foundation, somewhat than impose market-wide guidelines.

In response, Mr Byres expects lending coverage adjustments, coupled with rising rates of interest, will imply dangerous borrowing will “moderate in the period ahead”.

Meanwhile, a $3.5 trillion pool of nationwide superannuation financial savings will present a really wholesome circulation of recent financial savings that can must be invested, which might “only be beneficial” for the Australian economic system.

But APRA stays involved with the banking sector’s response to local weather change threat, after discovering solely round half of the banks it surveyed have been assessing emissions linked to their lending exposures.

“If Australia is to invest in the transition to a low carbon economy, consistent with our 2050 net zero emissions target, the banking system will play an important role financing that investment,” he mentioned.

But banks wanted to correctly perceive how debtors can be impacted by the transition.

“And second, it makes it difficult for banks to satisfy the increasing demands from investors, standard-setters and peer regulators for greater climate risk disclosure,” Mr Byres mentioned.

Insurance affordability and availability additionally “warrants serious attention” by policymakers and the business, as the problem grows in urgency.

“A range of factors – poor product design, rising claim costs, increasing litigation, and a changing climate – mean that insurance is increasingly more expensive and, in some sections of the market, harder to find,” Mr Byres warned.

Innovation and digitisation, together with the fast development in crypto-assets, are additionally on APRA’s agenda.

“There is no doubt the Australian regulatory framework will need to adjust to new forms of money, payments and finance,” he mentioned.

APRA can be cautious of recent enterprise fashions, resembling aggregator apps and banking-as-a-service.

These developments “test regulatory boundaries and can make it difficult for consumers to understand exactly who they are entrusting their money to,” he mentioned.