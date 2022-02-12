Riteish Deshmukh, Ajinkya Rahane react to Harsh Goenka’s happiness tweet chain

Harsh Goenka is thought for sometimes sharing fantastic posts on Twitter for his followers that urge them to submit about their uplifting and galvanizing tales. In his newest share, he requested folks to submit concerning the moments of their lives that make for fond and pleased reminiscences. In this tweet chain, he got here up with an thought to unfold some happiness and in addition fulfill a noble trigger alongside the best way. The enterprise tycoon’s tweet might impress you totally.

Harsh Goenka on February 10 shared the submit on Twitter. “I’m starting a chain to make a difference. Join the chain with your happy moment. Add #HelloHappiness and tag friends to #TweetAMeal. For every tweet @RpgFoundation will donate a meal through @FeedingIndia. My happy moment is walking on the beach. What’s yours?,” he wrote. Along with the tweet, he additionally posted an image of a sundown on a seaside.

Goenka tagged various celebrities and well-known personalities to take part in his happiness thread. His tweet obtained responses from Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, actor Riteish Deshmukh, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, speak present host Simi Garewal, singer Adnan Sami and lots of extra.

Take a take a look at the submit by Harsh Goenka:

His submit, since being shared, has gathered almost 1,000 likes. It has additionally been re-tweeted by many.

Here’s what Riteish Deshmukh and Ajinkya Rahane tweeted:

Below are some extra of the pleased moments that had been shared on the thread.

“Thank you Dear @hvgoenka for a great initiative. I invite @DoctorNene and @drriteshmalik to share their #HelloHappiness moment and #TweetAMeal . My happy moment is when I self drive in different cities of world. Specially long drives, for hours,” Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted together with these pictures:

Singer Adnan Sami nominated Kiren Rijiju for the initiative. He additionally shared that his pleased second are all the time together with his household.

Actor Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene additionally took half. “Great thought! My happiness is with household and associates, irrespective of the place we’re are what we’re doing. #ExperiencesoverThings,” he shared.

As for Simi Garewal, she posted an animal-related share:

What are your ideas on the submit shared by Harsh Goenka? What are among the pleased moments that you just cherish?