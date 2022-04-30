Ritika Sajdeh shares sweet message for Rohit Sharma on his birthday, posts pics

Rohit Sharma is celebrating his birthday immediately and social media is abuzz with varied messages wishing him on this completely happy event. Amid these, a particular message has gained individuals’s hearts. It is shared by none aside from Ritika Sajdeh, spouse of the ace cricketer. Taking to Instagram, she shared a candy message and likewise posted a number of pictures.

“Happiest birthday Rooo. Sammy and I love you so much,” she wrote together with a coronary heart emoticon. She additionally added, “Thank you for being ours,” adopted by one other coronary heart emoji. She concluded her publish through the use of a well-liked phrase from the animated film The Lion King, “Hakuna Matata.” Along with the candy caption, she additionally shared a couple of pictures that present Rohit Sharma together with his spouse and child.

Take a take a look at the publish:

The publish has been shared about 14 hours in the past. Since being posted, the share has gathered greater than 4 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The publish has acquired a number of feedback. While some wished him, a couple of wrote how a lot they love him as a cricketer.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh dropped a touch upon the publish. “Happy birthday brother man,” he wrote together with a partying face emoji.

“Happiest of birthdays,” shared an Instagram person. “My heart,” posted one other. “The second picture is the CUTEST!!!! Take my heart y’all, take all of it!!!!” commented a 3rd. Many merely shared coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

