‘Riverdale’ Exclusive: Archie Goes Head to Head With Percival Pickens

What precisely does Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea) need with the city of Riverdale? So far we’ve seen him attempt to purchase Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) home, and get reduce off earlier than providing any vital data at a city assembly. But in Decider’s unique have a look at the this weekend’s new episode, titled “Chapter One Hundred And Three: The Town”, we lastly discover out a bit of bit extra about what this new villain is pondering.

“Thanks for staying behind to chat,” Archie begins, sitting down Percival in his workplace on the boxing fitness center/group heart/firehouse/city corridor assembly heart he owns.

“Not at all, I welcome any opportunity to get to know my neighbors better,” Percival fortunately throws again.

Continuing the niceties, Archie tries to search out out some details about the brand new city resident. We uncover that sure, because the accent signifies, Percival is English. However, he’s associated to the Pickens household that helped discovered Riverdale, as some got here to settle within the “Colonies,” and others “stayed behind the old country.”

And then, the pleasantries disappear, particularly when Archie asks if Percival got here from the “old country.” After a too lengthy pause, Percival says, “oh, no. I was travelling, here and there. Nowhere with the potential of this place, though.”

It isn’t simply the eerie music within the background, it’s additionally O’Shea’s supply of the traces that give every thing a palpable air of menace. As showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told us, “given that the season was more supernaturally tinged and on the fringes of that, we were thinking of him as more of a villain out of a Stephen King novel. Like Randall Flagg out of The Stand, or like the proprietor of the shop in Needful Things.”

That’s on full show right here as he pushes again on Archie’s imaginative and prescient for The Town With Pep. As glimpsed in pictures for the episode, it’s clear Archie is engaged on some variation of a sheltered encampment plan, the place comparatively low-cost — and small — housing is constructed for many who are homeless, or have a better want for inexpensive housing.

Percival, although, sees the underbelly of Riverdale. He desires to show it into the following “Marsha’s Vineyard.” And the issue is that based on him, the underprivileged folks of Sketch Alley don’t need assist, and the others on the town, the “good liberal people,” need the poor and destitute to “go away.”

Archie disagrees, and we’re prepared for our subsequent large battle on the present. You can take a look at the remainder of the clip above, and Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

Where to watch Riverdale

