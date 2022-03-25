Riverside police arrest driver suspected in hit-and-run crash that killed teen

A driver suspected of hanging and killing a teenage bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash this month has been arrested, authorities confirmed.

Rosendo Morales Caldera, a 37-year-old Riverside resident, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of felony hit-and-run inflicting loss of life and a parole violation, the Riverside Police Department stated Thursday night time.

The crash occurred round 9:30 p.m. March 1 within the space of Main and Poplar streets, police stated. Officers and paramedics responded to experiences of a crash involving a car and a juvenile bicyclist, who was later recognized as 15-year-old Javier Gonzalez.

Gonzalez suffered main accidents and died on the scene, police stated.

The division’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded, police stated.

“They determined a black pickup truck was traveling south on Main Street when it collided with the bicyclist who was riding north on Main Street in the wrong direction of travel,” police stated. “After the collision, the pickup truck fled the scene without stopping.”

The crash was recorded on video from a number of companies, police stated. Detectives used the footage to “develop information that led to them identifying the driver.”

Caldera was arrested Tuesday at his house and his truck was impounded, police stated. As of Thursday, he was being held with out bail.

“We are still devastated by the loss of our sweet Javier and we miss him every day,” Gonzalez’s household stated in an announcement. “But we are thankful the man who killed him is now in jail and we can slowly begin the healing process.”

Anyone with details about the crash is requested to name Riverside visitors Det. Jeff Derouin at (951) 826-8722 or e mail him at JDerouin@RiversideCA.gov.