Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has signed for reigning Asian champions al-Hilal, the Saudi Arabian membership stated on Sunday.

The Nigeria worldwide, who spent a 12 months on mortgage at Old Trafford from Chinese Super League facet Shanghai Shenhua, has signed an 18-month contract with the Riyadh-based membership after a 12-month stint at Saudi rivals al-Shabab.

The 32-year-old is at the moment the Saudi Professional League’s joint prime scorer, with 12 objectives alongside al-Nassr’s Anderson Talisca.

Ighalo replaces former France worldwide ahead Bafetimbi Gomis, who left al-Hilal final week after serving to the membership win the Asian Champions League in each 2019 and 2021.

