Rizwan, Masood, Khushdil seal Sultans’ record-breaking chase

Sultans wanted 16 off the final over, and Khushdil sealed the win with 4 consecutive boundaries

Multan Sultans 209 for five (Masood 83, Rizwan 69, Khushdil 18, Afridi 3-40) beat Lahore Qalandars 206 for five (Zaman 76, Ghulam 43) by 5 wickets

Faced with a steep goal of 207, Sultans made a speedy begin to their innings, with the openers Masood and Rizwan racing to 150 inside 15 overs. Masood was initially the extra aggressive foil, slamming 14 fours and a six for his 50-ball 83, earlier than Rizwan additionally picked up the tempo, scoring 69 – his second consecutive half-century – with six fours and three sixes.

However, Rashid Khan halted that momentum as he struck to take away Masood within the fifteenth over, and David Wiese adopted it up with a cost-effective six-run over. That left Sultans needing 45 from the final 4 overs. When Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled Rizwan within the seventeenth over, Qalandars appeared to have wrested the benefit, however Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw clubbed the quick bowler for 3 boundaries instantly.

With the match finely poised, Afridi struck two extra decisive blows within the penultimate over, eradicating each Maqsood and Tim David. That introduced the equation right down to 16 runs wanted off the final over, bowled by Haris Rauf with Khushdil on strike. Going into this recreation, no chasing workforce in PSL historical past had ever scored greater than 16 runs off the ultimate over.

Khushdil, nevertheless, modified that, as he sealed the five-wicket victory with 4 swings of his bat. He blasted Rauf for 3 consecutive fours, earlier than ending off with a six over cowl.