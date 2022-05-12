Rizwan: Pujara second only to Younis Khan when it comes to focus and concentration





Rizwan has been observing Pujara intently, with each gamers representing Sussex within the ongoing County Championship in England. Last month, Rizwan shared a 154-run partnership with Pujara to assist their aspect to a mammoth first-innings lead against Durham

bhai,” Rizwan informed cricwick.web. “So No. 1 is Younis bhai. After that, it was “In my life, the player with the highest levels of concentration and focus I have seen is Younis,” Rizwan informed. “So No. 1 is Younis. After that, it was Fawad Alam however now Pujara is No. 2 and Fawad Alam No. 3.”

Pujara has averaged 143.40 up to now this season with 4 centuries in seven innings, and shared just a few suggestions with Rizwan on easy methods to bat in English situations.

“I try to find out what makes these three guys so good in terms of their focus and concentration,” Rizwan mentioned. “I keep talking to Younis bhai about this. With Fawad, I haven’t talked a lot about this.

“With Pujara, I had a chat once I had simply come to England and bought out a few occasions. He informed me just a few issues, that it’s best to play near your physique. Now it’s no secret that we play numerous white-ball cricket and there we play nicely away from the physique as a result of the white-ball would not swing or seam a lot and you’re at all times in search of runs.

“So here, I got out chasing a couple of wide deliveries early on. Then I sought him out at the nets and he said, ‘in Pakistan or in Asia, we are accustomed to forcing our drives. You cannot force your drives over here. Secondly, you have to play closer to your body.'”

It’s a uncommon event for an India worldwide and a Pakistan worldwide to signify the identical workforce, however Rizwan mentioned that it did not really feel “strange” in any respect. He additionally mentioned that outdoors the worldwide enviornment, cricketers really feel a part of a “larger family” and wish to assist one another get higher on the recreation.

“Believe me, I haven’t felt strange at all about it [playing alongside Pujara]. I even joke around with him and also tease him a lot. He is a very nice person and his concentration and focus are unreal. If you can learn something from someone else, you must take that opportunity.

“The cricket fraternity is sort of a household for us. But in case you are taking part in for Pakistan and your personal brother is taking part in for Australia, then you’ll, after all, attempt to get him out since you are taking part in to your nation. But that struggle occurs solely on the bottom. Otherwise, we’re like a household. If I say ‘our Virat Kohli’, then I cannot be mistaken. Or ‘our Pujara’, ‘our Smith’ or ‘our Root’, as a result of all of us are one household.

“Like Hasan Ali said that when he meets James Anderson, he would try to learn something from him. It just means we are all part of one family and we share knowledge with each other if it would help someone improve their cricket.”





