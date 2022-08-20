Road accident kills at least 16 people in southeastern Türkiye

A visitors accident has killed a minimum of 16 folks and injured 22

others in Türkiye’s southeastern Gaziantep province, governor Davut

Gul stated, Trend

experiences citing TRT.

A passenger bus on Saturday overturned and dragged for a number of

dozen metres, and hit a fireplace brigade and paramedic crew responding

to a visitors incident on the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep Highway, as

properly as a broadcast car of a Turkish information company, IHA.

The fatalities within the accident embody three firefighters, 4

well being personnel, and IHA information company journalists Muhammed

Abdulkadir Esen and Umut Yakup Tanriover.

Gaziantep Governor additionally advised reporters that the primary accident

occurred at round 10:45 am native (0745GMT) on Saturday.

All injured have been taken to hospitals.