Road accident kills at least 16 people in southeastern Türkiye
A visitors accident has killed a minimum of 16 folks and injured 22
others in Türkiye’s southeastern Gaziantep province, governor Davut
Gul stated, Trend
experiences citing TRT.
A passenger bus on Saturday overturned and dragged for a number of
dozen metres, and hit a fireplace brigade and paramedic crew responding
to a visitors incident on the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep Highway, as
properly as a broadcast car of a Turkish information company, IHA.
The fatalities within the accident embody three firefighters, 4
well being personnel, and IHA information company journalists Muhammed
Abdulkadir Esen and Umut Yakup Tanriover.
Gaziantep Governor additionally advised reporters that the primary accident
occurred at round 10:45 am native (0745GMT) on Saturday.
All injured have been taken to hospitals.