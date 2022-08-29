Road rage incident escalates to vehicles exchanging gunfire

An occasion of highway rage escalated to extra alarming violence early Sunday morning in Long Beach, California, resulting in an arrest.

City resident, 48-year-old Jean Claude Lewis, was arrested a bit after 2:50 a.m. native time after police decided that he had been concerned in a number of automobile crashes and had at one level opened hearth at one other driver, the Long Beach Post reported.

Through their investigation, Long Beach Police decided that Lewis had been concerned in a vehicular accident close to town’s Recreation Park space. The chaotic scene then prompted Lewis to, at one level, take out a gun and open hearth. Officers first decided {that a} taking pictures had occurred when shell casings had been discovered on the scene of the crash.

After opening hearth, Lewis reportedly collided with a 3rd automobile, who then hit a house that was unoccupied. Lewis and the motive force of the second automobile, who had additionally opened hearth in the course of the incident, fled the scene earlier than police arrived.

Police had been in a position to monitor Lewis after a gunshot sufferer checked into a close-by hospital, permitting officers to interview three different occupants of his automobile. One of the occupants, a lady, sustained a number of gunshot wounds throughout her physique, however they had been finally deemed non-life-threatening. The different two occupants prevented gunshot wounds, however had been injured in one of many collisions.

From the occupants, Lewis’ id was decided, permitting police to arrest him and seize his firearm. He was booked at an space jail on $60,000 bail, and presently faces costs of carrying a loaded firearm and one depend of driving with a suspended license.

The seek for the opposite driver concerned within the first crash and taking pictures has not been situated as of Sunday night. The investigation general stays ongoing.

Newsweek reached out to the Long Beach Police Department for remark.

Another instance of California road rage lately led to rather more extreme injury for one of many drivers concerned. On August 12, a 21-year-old lady driving on State Route 91 close to Corona reportedly rammed her Jeep right into a Tesla, inflicting it and one other automobile to careen off the highway. As a consequence, one of many victims suffered accidents so extreme that they wanted to have one in all their limbs amputated.