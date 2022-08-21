Road Transport And Highways Have Maximum Delayed Projects: Report

In the street transport and highways sector, 300 out of 825 initiatives are delayed.

New Delhi:

The street transport and highways sector has the utmost variety of delayed initiatives at 300, adopted by railways at 119 and petroleum sector at 90, confirmed a authorities report.

In the street transport and highways sector, 300 out of 825 initiatives are delayed. In railways, out of 173 initiatives, 119 are delayed, whereas for petroleum, 90 out of 142 initiatives are delayed, as per the most recent flash report on infrastructure initiatives for June 2022.

The Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division (IPMD) is remitted to watch central sector infrastructure initiatives costing Rs 150 crore and above primarily based on the knowledge supplied on the Online Computerised Monitoring System (OCMS) by the undertaking implementing companies.

IPMD comes underneath the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The report confirmed {that a} 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor being constructed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI) is probably the most delayed undertaking. It is delayed by 168 months.

The second most delayed undertaking is PARBATI-II hydro electrical undertaking (4X200 MW) of the NHPC, which is delayed by 162 months.

The third most delayed undertaking is Subansiri Lower hydro electrical undertaking (8X250 MW) of NHPC at 155 months.

About the street transport and highways sector, the report acknowledged that complete unique price of implementation of 825 initiatives when sanctioned, was Rs 4,90,792.42 crore. This was subsequently anticipated at Rs 5,37,163.29 crore, implying a value overrun of 9.4 per cent.

The expenditure incurred on these initiatives until June 2022 was Rs 3,21,084.28 crore, which is 59.8 per cent of their anticipated price.

About railways, it mentioned the full unique price of implementation of 173 initiatives when sanctioned, was Rs 3,72,761.45 crore, which later elevated to Rs 6,12,578.9 crore, implying a value overrun of 64.3 per cent.

The expenditure incurred on these initiatives until June 2022 was Rs 3,29,682.13 crore, or 53.8 per cent of the anticipated price.

In the petroleum sector, it mentioned the full unique price of implementation of 142 initiatives was Rs 3,73,333.65 crore, which rose to Rs 3,93,008.38 crore, displaying a value overrun of 5.3 per cent.

The expenditure incurred on these initiatives until June 2022 was Rs 1,33,493.59 crore, which is 34 per cent of the their anticipated price.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)