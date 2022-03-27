Roadies 18: Baseer Ali has THIS to say about participating in Sonu Sood-hosted show

Image Source : INSTA/BASEERALI Roadies 18: Baseer Ali has THIS to say about taking part in Sonu Sood-hosted present

TV character and mannequin Baseer Ali has joined the youth-based actuality present MTV ‘Roadies 18’ as one of many contestants. Season 18 can be hosted by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. He has changed actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha, who has been internet hosting the present for the previous a few years. Baseer opens up on coming again on the present after virtually 5 years and his expertise with Sonu Sood as a bunch.

Baseer says: “Embarking on an all-new adventurous expedition with Sonu Sood sir has been no less than an honour for me.”

Baseer began his profession with MTV India’s ‘Roadies Rising’. He rose to fame after taking part in ‘Splitsvilla 10’ and later rising as a winner.

He shares additional his expertise of taking pictures in South Africa and provides: “Shot in the picturesque locales of South Africa, there were several moments during the shooting of the show which took me back in time. While fans are waiting for this season’s premiere with bated breath, I’d like to assure them that it’s worth the wait.”

The different contestants who’re a part of the present consists of dancer, rapper and web sensation Ashish Bhatia, MTV ‘Splitsvilla 11’ fame Aarushi Dutta and Kevin Almasifar, who was a part of MTV Roadies in 2019 and in addition participated in ‘Splitsvilla 13’.

MTV ‘Roadies – Journey in South Africa’ is ranging from April 8 at 7 pm.