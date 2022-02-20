Roadies 18: Raghu-Rajiv to return with Sonu Sood after Rannvijay Singha’s exit from the show? Find out

Image Source : INSTA/RANNVIJAYSINGHA/REALRAGHURAJIV Raghu-Rajiv to return with Sonu Sood on Roadies 18?

Highlights Roadies seson 18 is all set to start with Sonu Sood this time

The judges who’ve bid goodbye include– Rannvijay Singha, Raftaar, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa

Buzz concerning Raghu & Rajiv’s comeback has additionally began doing rounds

Roadies 18 hosted by Sonu Sood is all set to hit your tv screens. However, the information of Rannvijay Singha from the season left not simply the followers but additionally co-judges emotional. For these unversed, not simply Singha but additionally different gang leaders including– Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar are additionally not part of Roadies season 18. For these unversed, Rannvijay was linked to the present ever for the reason that first season whereas for Nikhil, he got here alongside in the course of the third or fourth season. Speaking about Raftaar and Neha, they joined the present within the yr 2018 and 2016 respectively. While many are nonetheless not over the surprising information of their quitting, one other report of Raghu & Rajiv making a comeback has began creating buzz.

Talking about the identical, a report in Bollywoodlife stated, “There’s a strong buzz that the original founders of Roadies, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, will be making their comeback. It’ll mark Sonu Sood’s first foray into hosting a TV show, but as popular as he is with the audience, it remains to be seen how he’s accepted in place of Rannvijay, given the insane fan-following the latter enjoyed among Roadies enthusiasts.”

Well, it’s nonetheless not confirmed whether or not the 2 of them will probably be related to the adventure-reality present or not. For these unversed, Roadies occurs to be the brainchild of Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman.

While for Nikhil, he confirmed his exit in an interview with Indian Express the place he stated that he’ll actually miss the environment, challenges and conversations along with his fellow gang leaders as additionally his bond with the whole crew, which has perennially been supportive. Speaking about Raftaar, he stated that he already plans of claiming goodbye to the present this time due to his lineup of tasks.

Meanwhile, Sonu just lately shared a video of himself and amped up the thrill as he wrote, “A new adventure begins in my life with Roadies, this journey is going to be one of it’s kind!”

Roadies season 18 will air on MTV very quickly.