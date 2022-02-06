Rob Stokes aims for doubling in spending on cycle paths, walkways
Mr Stokes will say that conventional strategies of transport planning are constructed on forecast fashions which power folks into modes and instructions of journey that main infrastructure is designed to cater for, and never for the place folks could select to go.
“Instead, we need to bring freedom into how we talk about transport – active transport allows citizens of all abilities and means to be free to choose wherever they choose to go,” he’ll say.
The president of advocacy group BIKESydney, David Borella, mentioned Mr Stokes’ key challenges had been to considerably improve spending on secure strolling and biking paths, and to get authorities companies to correctly prioritise lively transport on the town centres.
“Within the Sydney CBD, riders and walkers spend more time waiting to cross intersections than actually riding and walking. We need to change this so that walking and cycling present as the safe, quick and easy options,” he mentioned.
Mr Stokes was appointed the Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Minster in a cabinet reshuffle earlier than Christmas, following a second stint as planning minister and taking cost of the transport portfolio for a number of months after the resignation of Bega MP Andrew Constance.
