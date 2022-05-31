Robbery at Cubaña Southgate: The three minutes felt like 10 minutes of hell, says patron | News24

More than 5 armed suspects allegedly robbed folks of their belongings at Cubaña membership.

A supply informed News24 how the theft unfolded and the way traumatic it was for him.

The Cubaña administration mentioned they’d reply on Tuesday.

Armed robbers stormed Cubaña Southgate, whereas patrons had been having fun with themselves, and robbed them of their belongings on Sunday afternoon.

In a video posted on Twitter by Nkosinathi Shiza, who was there when the theft occurred, folks could be seen crouching underneath tables amid loud music blaring from the audio system whereas a girl screams within the background.

Shiza, who’s a journalist, described to News24 how the three minute theft felt like, “… 10 minutes of hell”.

He mentioned greater than 5 armed suspects robbed folks of their belongings and fired six gunshots outdoors the leisure venue.

“There were five guys wearing face masks who entered the club and started shouting at people to get down and hand [over] their phones.

“I attempted recording [it] because it unfolded till considered one of my cousins informed me to lie down,” Shiza said.

“The place was not full… there have been lower than 50 folks inside. One of the suspects stored on asking one of many women to take out her telephone and [at] that point I’m scrabbling attempting to cover my mine.

“I was scared thinking he would shoot me if he finds out I am hiding it.”

He mentioned the suspects appeared to be well-coordinated as a few of them coated particular areas and proceeded to the lavatory the place they robbed the folks hiding there.

Shiza was capable of seize a brief clip of the theft the place individuals are seen taking cowl beneath tables.

“I told the suspects my phone was in the car although one of the females in the club when they asked for her phone, told them the same thing but she was unfortunate as they took her car keys instead.

He said:

After the suspects left with people’s belongings, we heard gunshots outside and we proceeded to stay down. I am not sure if they were shooting at security guards but after a while when it was quiet, we did not waste [a moment] as we immediately left and took those who could not find transport home.

Shiza described the incident as an eye-opening experience as he tried to do his journalistic work and also assist a lady who was terrified, but was warned by the bouncers that in such situations, he should not record or do anything other than [save] himself.

“We actually thought we had been in a protected house and that nothing like that would by no means occur, I simply know God was with [us] and we had been unhurt,”

News24 tried to get hold of the Cubaña head office in Cape Town and a receptionist said the management was still in discussions and would only be able to comment on Tuesday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo of the Gauteng Police was asked for a comment on the robbery. He had not responded at the time of publication and his comment will be added once received.

