Robbinsdale school teacher accused of sexually assaulting his cousins while they were minors

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A 28-year-old Robbinsdale faculty trainer is accused of sexually assaulting two of his cousins greater than 100 occasions whereas they have been minors.

Matthew Anderson Bertsch was charged in Hennepin County with two counts of second-degree legal intercourse conduct and one rely of utilizing minors in pornographic work.

The criticism says that Bloomington Police took a report from the 2 cousins – who at the moment are 19 and 20 years outdated – and their father. They accused Bertsch of sexually assaulting them beginning once they have been 10 and 11 years outdated respectively.

Bertsch assaulted them throughout household gatherings or when he was left answerable for supervising the 2 brothers, the criticism says. He additionally allegedly took {a photograph} of one of many boys, who was sitting bare in a chair. The sufferer confirmed the {photograph} to police as proof.

Bertsch was arrested on the Fair Crystal School and is presently in custody. He began working at Robbinsdale Area Schools beginning in September of 2021.

“Staff at Robbinsdale are focusing on what is most important at this time of year – welcoming students and families back to school beginning next week,” the district mentioned in a press release.

He additionally taught in Richfield for a number of months. The district mentioned in a press release that he was an elementary and substitute trainer in late 2020 and early 2021.

“Because we were in distance and hybrid learning during most of this time, he would have had limited contact with students,” the district mentioned.