Robert Irwin’s ‘anger management vlogs’ with a cute, angry bird go viral. Watch

If you’re accustomed to the Irwin household, then you’ll know that wildlife conservationist and Australian tv persona, 18-year-old Robert Irwin is sort of well-known. He is Steve Irwin’s son and is understood to be equally affected person and type in the direction of all animals that he loves simply as unconditionally as his father. This time, the zookeeper has gone viral on Instagram due to some vlogs that he has uploaded together with fairly an indignant fowl named Emily.

This curlew could be seen fairly angrily hissing and pecking at Robert whereas he stays extraordinarily calm and eloquent all through these vlogs. He has uploaded these vlogs in lots of components the place the primary one reveals how he tries to assist the fowl handle its anger in a simpler method in comparison with the way it was behaving at that time. In his finest efforts, he tries to elucidate to the fowl that there are different methods to precise one’s anger however clearly in useless.

The mini video that was uploaded to Instagram comes with an in depth caption that reads, “Welcome to the ‘Emily The Curlew Anger Management Series’ – part 1. This hilarious little character is a completely wild curlew that lives on one of our conservation reserves in the remote Aussie outback. She’s not guarding a nest, doesn’t have a mate to defend – she’s just got A LOT of attitude! More to come in this series.”

Watch it right here:

The video was posted on Instagram on January 26 and has greater than 8.5 lakh views on it up to now. It additionally has a number of heartwarming feedback identical to, “Every day I see more and more of your father in you.” Some feedback have been fairly humorous: “This is more entertaining than 90% of Netflix. I’m very much excited for more.” It was full with a couple of laughing face emojis.

The fourth a part of these mini vlogs present how the fowl didn’t really find yourself making a lot progress when it got here to its anger administration program! The caption to it reads, “‘Emily The Curlew Anger Management Series’ Part 4. Ok so our program has definitely taken a turn for the worse.”

Take a take a look at it beneath:

This video was posted on February 6. These vlogs that have been posted by Robert Irwin on Instagram bought a number of consideration from netizens.

What are your ideas on these movies?