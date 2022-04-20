Robert Kraft Donates $24 Million To Harvard Business School For New Fellowship

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Patriots proprietor Robert Kraft is donating $24 million to Harvard Business School.

The cash will likely be used to determine the Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund, which would be the largest endowed fellowship fund on the faculty. The fellowship will likely be aimed for college kids who wouldn’t have the ability to attend Harvard with out monetary help.

“Being part of HBS changed my life, and I am deeply grateful for the chance to help others benefit from the transformational power of this experience,” Robert Kraft mentioned in a press launch. “Our family is proud of the extraordinary difference that our fellowship recipients make in the world.”

The fund was first announced by the Harvard Business School on April 7. In 2015, the Robert and Myra Kraft Family Foundation donated $20 million to determine an endowment on the Harvard Business School to fund analysis in customized medication.

Kraft himself graduated from the Harvard Business School in 1965. His son Jonathan additionally graduated in 1990.