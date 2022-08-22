Sports
Robert Lewandowski scores twice as Barcelona thrash Real Sociedad | Football News – Times of India
Robert Lewandowski scored a brace as Barcelona cruised to a 4-1 victory at Real Sociedad on Sunday, their first win of the brand new LaLiga season.
Spanish teenage sensation Ansu Fati, who has been struggling to get better after a collection of knee surgical procedures within the final two years, got here off the bench within the second half and took cost of the proceedings with two assists and a purpose.
The Polish striker opened the scoring within the first minute of the sport, rifling in a shot after an excellent move from Alejandro Balde contained in the penalty space.
But Alexander Isak equalised 5 minutes later after latching onto a move from David Silva.
Barca struggled to interrupt the impasse till coach Xavi Hernandez despatched on Raphinha and Fati within the sixty fourth minute, with each proving essential to Barca’s success.
First, Fati assisted Ousmane Dembele with an excellent heel move after a high quality piece of particular person play from Raphinha.
Than Fati completed a lovely crew effort to help Lewandowski to the third.
The Polish striker returned the favour 10 minutes later, enabling 19-year-old Fati to attain Barca’s fourth to wrap up the factors.
