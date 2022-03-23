Robert Mugabe’s son endorses Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF ahead of by-elections | News24

Robert Junior Mugabe is seen throughout a gathering of the celebration’s youth league.

Robert Junior Mugabe has endorsed Zanu PF forward of by-elections on Saturday.

Mugabe junior says supporting Zanu PF is a household custom.

Robert Mugabe senior died a bitter man and voted for the opposition led by Nelson Chamisa in 2018.

Robert Junior Mugabe, son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, has come out in help of Zanu PF forward of by-elections as a result of be held within the nation on Saturday.

“I thought I should come and support the party… it’s a family tradition. Since I was born, all I knew was Zanu PF,” Robert Junior, 30, instructed journalists upon his arrival at President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF’s rally in St Mary’s Chitungwiza about 25km east of Harare.

He added:

I’m a Zanu PF baby and it is solely proper that I proceed the legacy.

His look on the rally and help for Zanu PF is opposite to that of his father shortly earlier than his dying.

The late Mugabe mentioned he wouldn’t vote for his oppressors and brazenly confirmed his help for Nelson Chamisa, who ran as MDC Alliance candidate within the 2018 normal elections.

“I can’t vote for those who have caused me to be in this condition,” the late Mugabe declared at a information convention on 29 July 2018, two days earlier than the elections.

Mugabe was faraway from energy after 37 years in a navy coup led by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

Tankers rolled into the streets of Harare just a few days after Mugabe had fired his then-deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, who, in a letter addressed to the president, declared that he could be again in three weeks to “take the levers of power”.

Mnangagwa’s risk got here to cross.

Prosperity preacher and socialite Passion Java has been credited with persuading Mugabe’s son to help Zanu PF because the two have appeared on social media collectively.

They arrived on the rally venue collectively.

Speaking in regards to the presence of Mugabe’s son on the rally, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa mentioned his era was ushering the youth into management.

Mutsvangwa mentioned:

It’s a matter of continuity for the way forward for prosperity in Zimbabwe. Having Robert right here may be very inspiring and really reassuring. I’m very joyful about it.

More than 100 parliamentary and council seats are up for the taking up Saturday. The by-elections are considered as a costume rehearsal for the final elections, slated for subsequent yr.

The greatest opposition celebration, led by Chamisa, will contest the elections as Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) after shedding the title MDC Alliance to Douglas Mwonzora, a former ally.

