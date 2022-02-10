Robert Pattinson’s skin turned green after filming The Batman in dark for so long

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WBPICTURES A glimpse of Robert Pattinson as The Batman

Highlights The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano in lead roles

The Batman film is about to launch in India on March 4

After Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson is taking part in the position of the ‘caped crusader’

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson says he spent so many hours filming ‘The Batman’ at midnight that he turned inexperienced. The ‘Twilight’ star performs the Caped Crusader in a movie shot principally at evening, reviews mirror.co.uk. The 35-year-old says: “I used to be actually, actually, actually lifeless afterward. I checked out a photograph of myself from April and I appeared inexperienced.

“The nature of the shoot was so kind of insular, always shooting at night, and I felt very much alone. You’re not really allowed out of the studio with the suit on, so I barely knew what was going on at all outside.”

Still, no less than he stored chipper on set as he acquired into character. “I have to really, really feel like I’ve hit rock bottom,” he advised GQ.

“Where right up until the moment I have to perform it’s, ‘Wow, I’m the most empty piece of s***’.”

He provides: “You have to feel the pain. And suddenly it’s like God gives you a little treat, ‘Here’s an idea you’ve never thought of before’.”