Roberts-Smith may have ‘colluded’ with witnesses in defamation case, court told

The proposed proof about Person 12 was supplied as a “knockout blow” to the newspapers’ allegation, Mr Owens mentioned. But Mr Roberts-Smith conceded in court docket on June 11 final yr that his rationalization about Person 12 being stood down was flawed, based mostly on materials produced by the Defence Department on the eve of the trial. He maintained the Afghan soldier was not there. Mr Owens mentioned every of the opposite 4 witnesses proposed to be known as by Mr Roberts-Smith gave an analogous account of their written outlines of proof about Person 12 being faraway from the Afghan National Army. He mentioned there was “no explanation” for the similarity within the proposed proof that was “consistent with coincidence or innocent mistake”, and it raised a prima facie case of impropriety. Mr Owens mentioned the legal professionals within the case weren’t accused of wrongdoing. “The concept of fraud in this case is not the traditional, specific concept of fraud; it’s a broader concept,” he mentioned.

“We say it’s easily wide enough to encompass the situation of multiple witnesses colluding together.” Mr Moses mentioned witnesses could have the identical “innocently mistaken” recollection, and it didn’t imply they have been “perjurers or are lying”. “Behind every tree there is a dark shadow, according to the [newspapers],” Mr Moses mentioned. He mentioned the newspapers had “pulled the trigger prematurely” and will have waited to place the allegation to the witnesses in court docket. The allegation had not been put to Mr Roberts-Smith final yr, Mr Moses mentioned. Justice Wendy Abraham is contemplating the appliance for entry to paperwork, somewhat than the trial decide, Anthony Besanko. Mr Moses mentioned it will likely be as much as Justice Besanko to find out if Person 12 was in reality current on the mission in query.

Mr Owens mentioned it could possibly be accepted that one particular person may need a defective reminiscence but it surely was “utterly inconceivable” that 5 individuals would make the identical “highly specific and demonstrably wrong error” about Person 12. He mentioned the newspapers didn’t have to show fraud or illegality to be granted entry to paperwork that will in any other case be coated by authorized skilled privilege, and solely wanted to ascertain a prima facie case. “We don’t have to exclude innocent mistake,” he mentioned. Mr Owens mentioned Mr Roberts-Smith’s authorized group had not prompt the proof proposed to be given by the opposite witnesses would differ from their written outlines, and there had been no indication of any extra proof. He mentioned Mr Roberts-Smith’s barrister, Bruce McClintock, SC, additionally mentioned in his opening tackle to the court docket final yr that Person 12 was not on the mission in query.