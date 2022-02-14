Roberts-Smith pressured me to lie about his affair, estranged wife tells court

The former Special Air Service soldier advised the Federal Court final yr that his former girlfriend, dubbed Person 17 to guard her id, was “extremely intoxicated” after a dinner at Parliament House in Canberra in March 2018 and had fallen down a flight of stairs. He stated he tended to the bump on her head at their lodge. Ms Roberts stated Person 17 appeared out of the blue on the couple’s house on August 6, 2018, and used the cell phone of the couple’s housekeeper to name Ms Roberts, who was on the grocery store. Person 17 described herself as “friend of your husband’s”, Ms Roberts stated, and “she asked me to come back to the house”. Ms Roberts drove house instantly and was confronted with a “crying” Person 17 sitting within the backyard with Ms Roberts’ mother and father, she stated. “I asked her when they had last seen each other, and she said the night prior,” she stated.

Ms Roberts stated Person 17 confirmed her textual content messages between her and Mr Roberts-Smith, and he or she spent the following three hours studying particulars of their relationship. Ms Roberts stated Person 17 was “wearing a pink and black dress [and] black shoes” and a “big pair of black sunglasses”. She requested Person 17 to take away the sun shades and noticed that she had a black eye, Ms Roberts stated. She stated Person 17 advised her that she had fallen down a set of stairs whereas drunk at Parliament House. Ms Roberts stated she requested Person 17 why she was not going to see Mr Roberts-Smith any extra and he or she gestured to her face and stated “because of this”. She stated Person 17 didn’t reply when requested if “Ben did that to you”.

Under cross-examination by Mr Roberts-Smith’s barrister, Bruce McClintock, SC, Ms Roberts agreed that Person 17 stated that she had “embarrassed him”. Ms Roberts advised the court docket that Person 17 advised her she had fallen pregnant through the relationship and it was “definitely Ben’s” youngster, however “she no longer had the pregnancy at that time”. Ben Roberts-Smith arrives on the Federal Court in Sydney on Monday. Credit:Brook Mitchell Ms Roberts was initially anticipated to be a witness for her husband and to say the couple had been separated when he began a relationship with Person 17. She advised the court docket the knowledge she had beforehand given Mr Roberts-Smith’s legal professionals was mistaken, and he or she was being pressured by him to lie. Mr Roberts-Smith advised the court docket final yr that home violence was “morally reprehensible” and his mother and father had instilled in him a “very good set of values”. He had no tolerance for anyone who would elevate a hand to a girl, he stated.

The former SAS soldier has given proof that he separated from Ms Roberts in late September 2017 they usually remained separated for about six months. Ms Roberts stated on Monday that this was not the case. He advised the court docket that Person 17 advised him in April 2018 that she was pregnant they usually agreed to terminate the being pregnant. But he stated he suspected the being pregnant was not actual and he was being "manipulated so that I would stay in the relationship". Mr Roberts-Smith launched separate Federal Court motion in opposition to Ms Roberts on the eve of his defamation trial, looking for to seek out out if she gave confidential info to the newspapers' legal professionals. In response to that motion, Ms Roberts was ordered to offer sure paperwork to the court docket and clarify how she obtained them, whereas the newspapers and their legal professionals within the defamation proceedings had been subpoenaed for any paperwork Ms Roberts had given them. Ms Roberts complied with the orders, and no paperwork arose from the subpoenas.