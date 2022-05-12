Roberts-Smith’s friend denies weapons planted on Afghans’ bodies to conceal murders
“It is correct, isn’t it, that in 2012 you understood that at least one meaning of the word throwdown was a weapon or item that the SAS carried so it could be placed onto the body of a dead Afghan killed in unlawful or unclear circumstances so that the body would appear to have been legitimately engaged?” Owens requested.
“No, Mr Owens,” Person 11 replied.
“It’s the fact, isn’t it, that in 2012 members of your patrol carried weapons and other items with them to place them on the body of dead Afghans so they could be photographed?” Owens requested.
“That’s not true, Mr Owens,” Person 11 stated. He stated it was “ridiculous to think” that troopers who have been already carrying 30 to 40 kilograms of kit would weigh themselves down with different objects.
“In 2012 your patrol used throwdowns not just to avoid scrutiny from Afghan officials in relation to legitimate kills but to conceal illegitimate kills as well,” Owens urged.
“I reject that, Mr Owens,” Person 11 stated.
Roberts-Smith is suing the newspapers for defamation over a collection of tales in 2018 that he says painting him as a warfare felony who was concerned within the illegal killing of Afghan prisoners. He has advised the court docket any killings have been carried out lawfully within the warmth of battle.
The newspapers are searching for to depend on a defence of reality and allege Roberts-Smith was concerned in six illegal killings, together with the execution of the person at Darwan.
Earlier on Thursday, Person 11 was requested about different alleged killings involving Roberts-Smith. He stated he didn’t see Roberts-Smith direct an Afghan soldier, by way of an interpreter, to get one in every of his males to shoot an Afghan prisoner.
He additionally didn’t keep in mind a mission throughout which Roberts-Smith allegedly shot an adolescent, and was not conscious of him killing anybody throughout that mission.
The trial continues.
