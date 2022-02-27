Robin Lod’s Goal Helps Minnesota Open MSL With 1-1 Draw At Philadelphia

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Robin Lod scored the primary aim of the Major League Soccer season within the twenty third minute of the season opener and that was sufficient to present Minnesota United a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Franco Fragapane dribbled deep to the Union backline earlier than centering the ball again to Lod for a left-footed shot from the middle of the field to the highest proper nook.

A dozen minutes later Cory Burke acquired the equalizer on a header from shut vary off an extended cross by Jakob Glesnes.

