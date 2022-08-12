Robin Williams’ children pay tribute to dad on 8th anniversary of his death

Zak and Zelda Williams shared touching tributes to their father Robin Williams on the eighth anniversary of the actor’s loss of life this week.

The beloved actor died in 2014 on the age of 63 and his son and daughter celebrated the lifetime of their “joyful” father.

“Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I’m remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were,” Zak Williams, 39, wrote on Twitter. “I deeply miss you, you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much!”

Meanwhile, the Dead Poets Society actor’s daughter Zelda Williams paid tribute to her late dad with a touching quote from Japanese author Haruki Murakami.

“‘And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure, whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in.’ – Haruki Murakami,” Williams, 33, tweeted.

The comic died by suicide in 2014 and it was later found that he had Lewy Body Dementia.

Zelda Williams went on to share suicide sources, including: “A thread of suicide prevention resources I have mostly posted before. Please add any others you know of that may be helpful to others below too, so they can find them. I don’t ask for much, but if I may, be gentle to your hearts today. I know I’m trying.”

Just final month, Zak Williams posted a tribute to his late father on what would have been his 71st birthday.

“Happy 71st Birthday Dad! I’ll be remembering you today as you would want to be remembered, in spandex,” he teased within the caption. “Miss you and love you always!”

A psychological well being advocate, Zak Williams revealed to People in 2020 that he was left “traumatized” after his father’s loss of life.

“I was deeply unhappy and feeling extremely isolated and broken,” he informed the publication.

Zak Williams’ despair led him to self-medicate with alcohol, however he realized it was getting uncontrolled.

“Ultimately, I found that if I continued living that way, it wasn’t a life that was worth living,” he mentioned. “Something had to give.”

Today, Zak Williams is the co-founder and CEO of PYM (Prepare Your Mind), a psychological well being assist model. Their product, Mood Chews, is a dietary complement for the therapy of stress and anxiousness.

If you will have ideas of suicide, confidential assist is offered totally free on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is offered 24 hours daily.